Youth between the ages of seven and 18 involved in the theater workshop this week at the North Mercer R-3 School will perform “Giants in the Sky” Friday evening, July 13.

The performance will be held at the school in Mercer at 6 o’clock and is free and open to the public. The Maples Repertory Theater from Macon hosting the workshop which began on Monday of this week.

The Mercer County Recreation Board sponsored the workshop.

