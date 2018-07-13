Alice in Wonderland on tap at Courter Theater in Gallatin this weekend

One of two performances this weekend for the Missoula Children’s Theatre’s production of “Alice in Wonderland” will be held at the Courter Theater in Gallatin Friday night, July 13th.

Approximately 50 to 60 local students entering the first through ninth grade will perform tonight at 7 o’clock with an additional performance scheduled Saturday afternoon at 2 o’clock.

Those performing first auditioned at the theater Monday and rehearsed Monday through Friday. The Gallatin Theater League presents the Missoula Children’s Theatre’s international touring project in Gallatin.

Funding is provided in part by the Missouri Arts Council with financial assistance from the Davis-Aulgur Foundation.

