Pedestrian working on shoulder of Highway 65 struck by garbage truck

The Highway Patrol reports a Quincy man sustained minor injuries when a garbage truck’s mirror struck him in Carroll County Wednesday afternoon.

Forty-three-year-old Jason Dull was a pedestrian working near the shoulder of Highway 65 when the southbound garbage truck reportedly did not move over for workers. That’s when the truck’s passenger’s side mirror struck Dull.

The Patrol notes it is unknown who drove the truck and Dull was wearing safety equipment such as a reflective safety vest.

Dull transported himself to the Ray County Memorial Hospital of Richmond.

