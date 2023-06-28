Pennsylvania man indicted in Missouri for trafficking 80 pounds of methamphetamine

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Pennsylvania man who was stopped on Interstate 44 with 80 pounds of methamphetamine in his vehicle was indicted by a federal grand jury for drug trafficking and illegally possessing a firearm.

Devion K.J. Boykin, 26, was charged in a two-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield. The indictment replaces a federal criminal complaint that was filed against Boykin on May 30, 2023, and includes an additional firearms charge.

The federal indictment alleges that Boykin was in possession of 80 pounds of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it on May 28, 2023. Boykin is also charged with possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the original criminal complaint, Boykin was driving a silver 2022 Ford Explorer when he was stopped on Interstate 44 near the overpass of Missouri 37 by a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper on May 28, 2023. Boykin, who was driving a vehicle that had been rented to another person, did not have a driver’s license.

When the trooper opened the rear cargo door of the Explorer, he saw a black Versace shopping bag that contained 10 quart-sized bags, each of which contained approximately a pound of methamphetamine. The trooper unzipped a suitcase and saw 70 quart-sized bags, each of which contained approximately a pound of methamphetamine. In total, the suitcase and shopping bag contained approximately 80 pounds of methamphetamine.

The indictment alleges that Boykin also was in possession of a Glock 9mm pistol on the day of the traffic stop.

Boykin told investigators he was traveling from Phoenix, Arizona, to Erie, Pennsylvania.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica R. Eatmon. It was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

