Pattonsburg man injured in crash on Highway 69

The Highway Patrol reports a Pattonsburg man sustained moderate injuries when a sports utility vehicle struck a car at the city limits of Bethany Tuesday morning, September 21, 2021.

Emergency medical services transported 60-year-old Michael Salmon to the Harrison County Community Hospital. No injuries were reported for the driver of the SUV, 75-year-old Wayne Bryant of Bethany.

The car traveled north on Highway 69, and the SUV headed south. The car attempted to turn west onto Route W reportedly in front of the SUV. The SUV hit the front passenger’s side of the car, and both vehicles came to rest on their wheels in the intersection.

The car had extensive damage, and the SUV was totaled. The Patrol notes Salmon did not wear a seat belt, but Bryant did.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and Bethany Police Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

