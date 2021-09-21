Chillicothe High School to celebrate Homecoming the week of September 27

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Chillicothe High School will celebrate Homecoming Week from September 27th through October 2, 2021.

A pep rally will be held in the gym on October 1st at 9:15, and school will be dismissed at 12:05.

The homecoming parade will be that afternoon at 2:15. It will travel from Chillicothe Middle School through Downtown. Cecil “Hop” Stuver will be the grand marshal. He is a 45-year member of the Football Chain Gang.

The Chillicothe Police Department reports road closures have been approved from 2:20 to 2:50 for the homecoming parade. The route will be Polk Street from State Street to Washington Street, turn onto Ann Street and at Locust Street, and go back on Calhoun Street.

Homecoming coronation will follow the football game on October 1st and will be held on the football field. Queen candidates are seniors Emma Crowe, Clara Leamer, Emmalee O’Dell, Kadence Shipers, and Libby Washburn. King candidates are Anderson De Jesus, Braxten Johnson, Damarcus Kelow, Gage Leamer, and Brock Ward.

The Chillicothe High School Homecoming Dance will be on October 2nd from 8 to 10 p.m.

