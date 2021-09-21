Spickard woman life-flighted to Truman Medical Center after head-on crash

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Spickard woman sustained serious injuries when a pickup truck struck a hatchback head-on seven miles southeast of Princeton on Tuesday morning, September 21.

A medical helicopter took hatchback driver 74-year-old Diana Miller to Truman Medical Center. No injuries were reported for the pickup driver, 54-year-old Jeffrey Siemer of Princeton.

The hatchback traveled west on Route E before reportedly crossing the center line while attempting to make a left turn at Route C. The truck traveled east before hitting the other vehicle. Both vehicles came to rest in the intersection on their wheels.

Both vehicles were totaled and both drivers wore seat belts.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and Mercer County Fire Protection District assisted at the scene of the crash.

(Photo credit Mercer County Fire Protection District)

