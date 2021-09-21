Officials at Calamity Jane Days celebration announce winners in various categories of Car Show

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A car show was one of the featured events at the Calamity Jane Days celebration on Sunday, September 18, 2021. There were 75 total entries in the event, and officials have announced winners in various categories.

Antique

1 st Place: Don Saffell, Mercer, MO 1925 Ford Model T

2nd Place: Paul Smith, Princeton, MO 1947 Jeep CJ

Originals 50s

1 st Place: Ron Terrell, Centerville, IA 1956 Ford Fairlane 500

2nd Place: Charlie Thompson, Leon, IA 1951 Mercury Coupe

Originals 60s

1 st Place: David and Dona Schooler, Chillicothe, MO 1969 Chevy Camaro Z28

2nd Place: David Mulnix, Bethany, MO 1964 Pontiac GTO

Original 70s

1 st Place: Randy Stingley, Stanberry, MO 1970 Ford Torino GT

2nd Place: Ray & JoAnn Knott, Cole Camp, MO 1972 Chevrolet Monte Carlo

Original 80s-Present

1 st Place: Katie Buckler, Princeton, MO 1015 Ford Mustang GT

2nd Place: Darryl Allnut, Chillicothe, MO 1976 Pontiac Firebird

Original Pickup

1 st Place: Kenny Broyles, Milan, MO 1954 Chevy

2nd Place: Rick & Lisa Phillips, Princeton, MO 1949 International KB5

Convertible

1 st Place: Bill Zeider, Princeton, MO 1949 Chevy Deluxe

2nd Place: Phil Middleton, Princeton, MO 1957 Ford Retractable

Sports Car

1 st Place: Dana Gregory, Princeton, 1965 Ford Shelby Replica

2nd Place: Robert Holmes, Lake Waukomis, MO 1975 MGB

Original Motorcycle

1 st Place: Jim & Melody Lunde, Princeton, MO 2003 Harley Davidson Ultra Classic

2nd Place: Jim & Melody Lunde, Princeton, MO 1995 Harley Davidson Ultra Classic

MODIFIED CATEGORIES

Street Rod

1st Place: Kenny Mitchell, Wheeling, Mo 1934 Ford Coupe

2nd Place: Ray Fischer, Camden Point, MO 1939 Ford Coupe

Modified 50s

1 st Place: Mike Sisul, Centerville, IA 1995 Chevy Bel-Air

2nd Place: Pete Hill, Grant City, MO 1957 Chevy Bel-Air

Modified 60s

1 st Place: Dave & Jean Fenton, Moravia, IA 1963 ½ Ford Galaxie 500

2nd Place: Gary Minnick, Chillicothe, Mo 1966 Pontiac GTO

Modified 70s

1 st Place: Ron Stark, Princeton, MO 1970 Ford Maverick

2nd Place: Jeff Girdner, Mercer, MO 1969 Oldsmobile 442

Modified Pickup

1 st Place: Carl Jones, Chillicothe, MO 1973 Ford Bronco

2nd Place: Steve Allen, Kirksville, MO 1962 Chevy C-10

Modified Motorcycle

1 st Place: Jim Seamon, Mt. Moriah, MO 2002 Harley Davidson

2nd Place: Jeff Johnson, Princeton, MO 2017 Victory Octane

SPECIAL AWARDS

Ron Scott Memorial Award

Jason & Jessica Wilson, Trenton, MO 1933 Plymouth Coupe

Judges Choice

Rory Jacobs, Spickard, MO 1933Plymouth Coupe

Best Paint

Kenny Mitchell, Wheeling, MO 1934 Ford Coupe

Best Ford

Dave & Jesse Fenton, Moravia, IA 1963 ½ Ford Galaxie 500

Best GM

Gary Minnick, Chillicothe, MO 1966 Pontiac GTO convertible

Best Mopar

Robert Wernert, Green Castle, MO 1967 Dodge Dart 6T

Best SOB (Some Other Brand)

Rick and Lisa Delameter Phillips, Princeton, MO 1949 International

