Missouri Department of Conservation invites women to free wingshooting event on October 16

The Missouri Department of Conservation will offer a free Women on the Wing Bird Hunt event from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on October 16, 2021, near Mendon. This event will be held at Ringneck Farms, a game farm in northwestern Chariton County. Participants will learn about the techniques, gear, and strategies for hunting upland game birds such as bobwhite quail.

This event will include instruction in shotgun safety and operation. MDC will provide shotguns and shells, or participants may bring their own. After instruction, participants will target shoot at clay pigeons. The event will then include a hunt for pen-raised quail at the game farm. This event will give participants the skills and confidence needed to try upland game bird hunting on their own.

This event is open to participants age 16 and older. It is preferred that participants have their hunter safety certificate. But if not, those interested are asked to call Adam Brandsgaard, MDC conservation educator, to discuss options to participate. Contact Brandsgaard at 660-247-1601, or [email protected].

A free lunch will be provided. COVID-19 precautions will be followed. Registration is required. To register, visit this link .

(Photo courtesy Missouri Department of Conservation)

