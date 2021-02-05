Patrol reports the arrest of two on Thursday evening, February 4th

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two Cameron residents Thursday evening, February 4th.

Seventeen-year-old Kyson Blackburn was arrested in DeKalb County. Online court information shows he has been charged with the felonies of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid and delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. He was released on his own recognizance. Bond was initially set at $2,500. The Patrol also accused Blackburn of failing to stop at a stop sign. He was initially taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.

Fifty-three-year-old Freddie Stacy was arrested in Daviess County on allegations of felony driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked, careless and imprudent driving, and not having insurance. He was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.

