Trenton Police Department to implement “Operation CHOP” for Super Bowl weekend

The Trenton Police Department will launch Operation CHOP this Super Bowl weekend in honor of the Kansas City Chief’s Tomahawk Chop cheer. CHOP stands for checking the homes of other people.

The operation will start the night of February 5th at midnight, continuing until February 7th at midnight.

The police encourage residents to check on homes of neighbors, friends, and family who are away from their residences for Sunday’s game. Anyone who sees something suspicious is asked to report it to the police.

