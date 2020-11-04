Patrol reports the arrest of two in Caldwell and Daviess counties on DWI offenses

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Residents of Canton and Lee’s Summit were arrested while driving Tuesday afternoon in Caldwell and Daviess counties.

Sixty-three-year-old Joseph Walker of Canton was stopped in Caldwell County. He was accused of driving while intoxicated for drugs, possession of marijuana ten grams or less, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding 88 miles an hour in the 65 zones, and no seat belt.

Walker was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

Fifty-year-old John Dunham of Lee’s Summit was arrested in Daviess County and taken on a 24-hour hold to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

Dunham has been accused of driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares