Trenton man turns himself in at police department

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports a Trenton man turned himself in November 3rd on a capias warrant for failure to appear in court on non-support, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under an order of support.

Forty-five-year-old Damon William Buss posted a bond of $1,500 cash only. He is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on November 12th.

Buss is accused of failing to provide, without good cause, adequate support for his minor children for whom he was legally obligated to provide such support in June, October, November, and December 2016 and January 2017. His total arrearage on January 31st, 2017 was $24,711.71.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares