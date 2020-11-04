Two injured in crash on Highway 139 near Harris

Reddit Share Pin Share 32 Shares

Two drivers were injured when their vehicles collided late Tuesday afternoon on Highway 139 near Harris, in western Sullivan county.

Twenty-two-year-old Brady Huffman of Galt received serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, while 20-year-old Zoe Littleton of Maryville received minor injuries and was taken by a private vehicle to the Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe.

The westbound car driven by Littleton apparently pulled into the path of a southbound sports utility vehicle operated by Huffman. Both vehicles traveled off Highway 139 where they were towed from the scene.

Both drivers were using their seat belts and both vehicles were demolished.

Reddit Share Pin Share 32 Shares