Patrol reports arrests in Livingston and Daviess Counties

The Highway Patrol reports a Gallatin man was arrested Saturday morning in Daviess County.

Twenty-five-year-old Justin Rainey was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance, DWI/drugs, leaving the scene of an accident, careless and imprudent driving and no proof of insurance.

Two Detroit, Michigan residents, Tynisha Wright, and Derek Linebarger, both 41, were arrested Saturday afternoon in Livingston County.

Both individuals are accused of felony delivery of 35 grams or less of marijuana, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Wright also was accused of misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

A Del Valle, Texas resident, 47-year old George Guerrero, was arrested early Sunday in Daviess County.

Guerrero was accused of speeding 89 miles an hour in a 70 zone, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, and a misdemeanor federal motor carrier code violation of possessing an alcoholic beverage in a commercial vehicle.

All individuals were taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail in Pattonsburg.