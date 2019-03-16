Area 4-H and FFA chapters awarded grants my Missouri Department of Agriculture

Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn has announced that 11 Missouri FFA chapters and eight 4-H clubs were awarded grants from the Missouri Department of Agriculture’s Building Our American Communities grant program.

The youth groups were awarded the funds for community service projects this year.

The FFA chapters awarded grants include Milan and Bevier with 4-H club recipients including Brookfield and Green Hills of Milan. Those awarded grants will receive $500 toward their projects, which may include upgrades or additions to existing facilities, grounds, or buildings, such as fairgrounds, parks, or community centers.

Chinn says it is important to support youth as they seek leadership opportunities to serve their communities. The Building Our American Communities grant program has supported youth projects since the 1970s.

Youth organizations in Missouri submit proposals for consideration each year for grants that support specific projects within each community. 4-H clubs and FFA chapters awarded grants this year must complete their projects no later than August 1st.