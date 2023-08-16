Patrol reports 20 arrests in north Missouri from late Saturday evening, August 12, through Tuesday, August 15, 2023

BUCHANAN County

HELFREY, TERI S of St Joseph, MO was arrested on 08/12 at 10:39 PM for DWI Alcohol-Misdemeanor. She was held at Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center with a 12-hour hold.

STOLL, JEFFREY A, 57, of Stanberry, MO was arrested on 08/13 at 1:57 AM for DWI Alcohol Misdemeanor. He was held at Buchanan County L-E-C with a 12-hour hold.

CONNER, RODNEY L, 63, of Faucett, MO was arrested on 08/13 at 2:35 PM on multiple charges including DWI – Habitual Offender – Felony. He was held at L-E-C with 24-hour hold.

BARBER, COLTEN L, 33, of St Joseph, MO was arrested on 08/13 at 10:38 PM for DWI Alcohol Misdemeanor. He was held at Buchanan County L-E-C with a 12-hour hold.