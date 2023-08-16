Patrol reports 20 arrests in north Missouri from late Saturday evening, August 12, through Tuesday, August 15, 2023

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a series of arrests in north Missouri across various counties. The arrests took place from late Saturday evening, August 12 through Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Here are the details:
- BUCHANAN County
- HELFREY, TERI S of St Joseph, MO was arrested on 08/12 at 10:39 PM for DWI Alcohol-Misdemeanor. She was held at Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center with a 12-hour hold.
- STOLL, JEFFREY A, 57, of Stanberry, MO was arrested on 08/13 at 1:57 AM for DWI Alcohol Misdemeanor. He was held at Buchanan County L-E-C with a 12-hour hold.
- CONNER, RODNEY L, 63, of Faucett, MO was arrested on 08/13 at 2:35 PM on multiple charges including DWI – Habitual Offender – Felony. He was held at L-E-C with 24-hour hold.
- BARBER, COLTEN L, 33, of St Joseph, MO was arrested on 08/13 at 10:38 PM for DWI Alcohol Misdemeanor. He was held at Buchanan County L-E-C with a 12-hour hold.
- THOMPSON, GABRIEL E, 54, of St Joseph, MO was arrested on 08/15 at 11:31 PM for DWI Alcohol-Felony and speeding. He was held at Buchanan County L-E-C with a 12-hour hold.
- CLINTON County
- FAUSETT, DYLAN L of Cameron, MO was arrested on 08/13 at 2:03 AM for DWI Alcohol-Misdemeanor and Failure to Signal. He was held at Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail with a 12-hour hold.
- CLARK, BENSON T, 46, of Kearney, MO was arrested on 08/14 at 2:34 PM for DWI-1st. He was held at SO Clinton County with a 12-hour hold.
- ANDREW County
- CUNNINGHAM, TOMMIE J, 51, of Amazonia, MO was arrested on 08/14 at 7:33 PM on multiple charges including DWI–Felony–Alcohol. She is being held at SO Andrew County with a 24-hour hold.
- WILSON, RILEY D, 26, of Wathena, KS was arrested on 08/14 at 11:48 PM for DWI-Misd and Failed to Drive on Right Half of Roadway. He has been released.
- HOLT County
- WOLFORD, LASANDRA S, 31, of Centreville, IL was arrested on 08/14 at 1:37 PM on multiple charges including three Felony Warrants for stealing from PD St. Louis County and speeding. She is bondable and was being held at SO Atchison County.
- MARION County
- SWEARINGEN, DAMIEN, 37, of Kewanee, IL was arrested on 08/13 at 12:01 AM on charges including DWI and speeding. He has been released from Marion County Sheriff’s Department.
- BUTLER, BRITTANY A, 36, of Hannibal, MO was arrested on 08/13 at 7:54 PM on multiple charges including Driving While Intoxicated – Alcohol. She has been released from Marion County.
- MAXWELL, SCOTT L, 26, of Hannibal, MO was arrested on 08/14 at 4:10 PM for a Felony Marion County Warrant for Possession of Controlled Substance. He is bondable and was being held at Marion County Jail.
- ADAIR County
- PANOS, NICHOLAS B, 39, of Kirksville, MO was arrested on 08/13 at 12:24 AM for DWI Alcohol. He has been released from Adair County Jail.
- MAWBY, PATRICK L, 51, of Novinger, MO was arrested on 08/13 at 11:11 PM on multiple charges including DWI-Drugs. He has been released from Adair County Sheriff’s Department.
- LEHR, REBECCA M, 45, of LaPlata, MO was arrested on 08/14 at 8:41 PM on multiple charges including Driving While Suspended. She has been released from Adair County Sheriff’s Department.
- HANLIN, JEFFREY, 53, of Novinger, MO was arrested on 08/15 at 6:23 PM for DWI. He was held at Adair County Jail with a 12-hour hold.
- MACON County
- COOK, MELANIE M, 40, of La Plata, MO was arrested on 08/13 at 1:13 AM on multiple charges including DWI. She has been released from Macon County Jail.
- TYNER, RICHARD W, 61, of Blue Springs, MO was arrested on 08/15 at 3:04 PM for Felony – Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. He was processed at the scene and has been released.
- CLARK County
- ASH, MARRISSA F, 40, of Ottumwa, IA was arrested on 08/15 at 9:05 PM on multiple charges including four Fugitive from Out of State Warrants from Iowa. She is bondable and was being held at Clark County Sheriff’s Department.
