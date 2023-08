Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating the theft of a pickup truck from the Grand River Multipurpose Center’s east parking lot on August 15.

The stolen vehicle is described as a 2008 red Dodge 3500 dually. It bears the license plate number 64J0GE, which is only displayed on the front. The plate is set to expire this December.

Authorities are urging anyone with information related to the theft to come forward. Individuals can contact the Chillicothe Police Department at 660-646-2121.

