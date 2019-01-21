Parenting classes to be offered in Trenton and Chillicothe

A series of parenting classes are to be held in Trenton during February and March.

The six classes, which are free, will be held at the North Central Missouri Mental Health Center at the corner of 28th street and Oklahoma Avenue. Parenting classes are on Tuesdays February 5th through March 11th from 12:30 to 2:30.

Parenting classes at Chillicothe resume on Mondays as of January 28th. A series of six different topics are planned from January 28th through March 11th. (no class is February 18th which is the President’s Day holiday) The class that is held in Chillicothe is on Mondays from 10 to noon at 401 Youssef Drive which is Chillicothe’s office of the North Central Missouri Mental Health Center.

Those interested may register for Trenton or Chillicothe parenting classes with Amy May at the mental health center office in Trenton by calling 359-4487.