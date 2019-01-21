Winter Weather Advisory issued for counties along Iowa border

Mother Nature just seems to want to remind us of who is in charge as most of the Winter weather has been fairly moderate. She is throwing another round of wintery weather at northern Missouri, along the Iowa border, on Tuesday, January 22nd, 2019.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY, JANUARY 22ND TO MIDNIGHT TUESDAY NIGHT FOR ADAIR, MERCER, PUTNAM, SCHUYLER, AND SULLIVAN COUNTIES. UNTIL 9 PM TUESDAY NIGHT FOR, ATCHISON, GENTRY, HARRISON, NODAWAY AND WORTH COUNTIES AND FROM NOON TO 9 PM FOR ANDREW AND HOLT COUNTIES

The counties outlined in blue in the radar image are the counties affected in Missouri.

There is a threat of wintery weather along the Iowa border as a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of Iowa. The advisory extends into northern Missouri due to all of eastern Nebraska and northeast Kansas falling under an advisory, which is where the system will track.

Precipitation will spread north across eastern Kansas and Missouri early Tuesday morning, along with gusty south winds. The gusty south winds will start to lift temperatures before sunrise Tuesday morning, but not before some freezing drizzle develops near the Iowa border.

Expectations are that temperatures will continue to rise to above freezing along the Iowa border by late Tuesday morning while it is still precipitating, perhaps melting any new frozen ice or snow late that morning or early afternoon; but as the surface low with this system moves through northwest Missouri it will begin to drag sub-freezing temperatures back into Kansas and Missouri late Tuesday afternoon and evening; before the precipitation exits to our northeast.

So, the Advisory has been issued due to the wintery mix of weather possible in the morning, followed by another round of wintery mix in the late afternoon and evening hours. If temperatures warm or cool faster than forecast, this advisory will need to be canceled or expanded respectively.

Mixed precipitation is expected with total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze expected to occur in the morning and again in the late afternoon and evening hours.

Plan on slippery road conditions and be aware that the hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.