Audio: Hotline aims to help Missouri federal workers impacted by government shutdown

The 24-hour Help-Me-Hotline is serving as a resource for Missourians impacted by the federal government shutdown. Penny Adams with the AFL-CIO Community Services Agency in northwest Missouri’s St. Joseph says furloughed workers in need of social services and questions about the availability of public benefits can call.

callers can get information about public benefits, mental health counseling, transportation, substance misuse help, and child care.

The hotline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at helpmenow.org