Candidates for Trenton R-9 Superintendent narrowed to seven

Trenton R-9 Board of Education President Doug Franklin reports there were 17 applications for school Superintendent at Trenton.

During a meeting last Friday, members of the board narrowed the list to seven finalists for interviews. The Missouri school boards association is assisting the Trenton R-9 district with the superintendent search. MSBA is to contact the finalists and arranged for interviews.

Franklin says the board is scheduled to meet this Friday regarding interviews with candidates for superintendent. The applicant eventually hired would have a July 1st start date.