Eagleville teen demolishes vehicle after losing control on snow-covered roadway

A single vehicle rollover accident on a snow-covered road Sunday evening in Harrison county injured an Eagleville teenager.

Seventeen-year-old Olivia Babinski was taken by private vehicle to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany with minor injuries.

Babinski was northbound when the sports utility vehicle went out of control on snow-covered Route W, the vehicle crossed the center of the road and went off the west side, the driver over-corrected causing the SUV to travel off the east side where it overturned twice. The 2007 Jeep Cherokee came to a stop on its wheels but was demolished as a result of the 6:20 Sunday evening wreck which happened two miles to the west of Bethany.

Bethany police assisted at the scene of the crash and Babinski was wearing a seatbelt.