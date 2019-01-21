Grundy County’s unemployment rate nudges up for November

Grundy County’s unemployment rate is up a bit for November when compared to the previous month. November is the most recent month with county statistics available

Grundy County’s unemployment rate of 2.7% is based on 125 on unemployment out of a civilian labor force of nearly 4,600. In October, Grundy County had 111 on unemployment for a rate then of 2.4%.

Statewide, the unemployment rate was at 3%.

Only Linn and Putnam counties from the Green Hills were above the state average. For November, Linn County is at 3.4% and Putnam County is 3.1%.

Besides Grundy, other area counties with unemployment rates less than three percent are Sullivan at 2.5%, Mercer at 2.3%, Caldwell, Daviess, DeKalb, Carroll, and Chariton at 2.2%, plus Livingston, Clinton, and Harrison at 2.1%.