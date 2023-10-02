Overturned John Deere Side by Side injures 12 year old passenger, 11 year old driver escapes injury

State News October 2, 2023October 2, 2023 Digital Correspondent
Traffic Accident
An accident occurred on Wolf Holler Road, east of Highway O, in Ray County at approximately 6:00 p.m. on October 1, 2023. The incident involved a John Deere 825E Side by Side driven by an 11-year-old girl from Excelsior Springs, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash took place when the John Deere began to skid, subsequently traveling off the right side of the roadway and overturning. The vehicle sustained minor damages but was able to be driven from the scene.

The driver, a juvenile, was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. Another female juvenile, aged 12, who was an occupant in the vehicle, sustained minor injuries. She was not wearing a seat belt either. Following the accident, she was transported by Ray County Ambulance to Children’s Mercy in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Ray County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Missouri State Highway Patrol at the scene. Trooper A C Hunolt of the Missouri State Highway Patrol was among the personnel who responded to the accident.

