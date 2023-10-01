Obituary & Services: Mary Lee Ratliff

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

Mary Lee Ratliff, 100, a resident of Trenton, Missouri, died at 5:09 a.m. Friday, September 29, 2023, at Sunnyview Nursing Home in Trenton, Missouri.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at Tenth Street Baptist Church in Trenton, Missouri. Burial will be in Resthaven Memorial Gardens north of Trenton, Missouri.

Family visitation will be held Tuesday, October 3, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Resthaven Mortuary in Trenton, Missouri.

Memorials can be made to North 65 Center or the Tenth Street Baptist Church and may be left with the mortuary.

Mrs. Ratliff was born on September 28, 1923, in Edinburg, Missouri, the daughter of Albert Earl and Lela Fay Robertson Kennedy. She was employed as a cook for the Trenton R-9 School District and then the North 65 Center before retiring.

She was a member of the Tenth Street Baptist Church.

On June 26, 1942, she married Jay Edward Ratliff. He preceded her in death on February 16, 2018.

Her survivors include one daughter, Judy Railsback, and husband Bob, of Trenton, Missouri; two sons, Ralph Ratliff and wife Kathryn, of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Rubert Ratliff and wife Kay, of Gilman City, Missouri; fourteen grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one son Steve Ratliff, two daughters Ruby Reich and Joyce Fletchall, one grandson Scott Railsback, one granddaughter Lisa Ratliff, and two infant granddaughters.

