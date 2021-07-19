Over 3000 attend 2021 Mid-America Music Festival

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A team member reports that Trenton’s Mid-America music festival drew more than three thousand people from over 23 different states over the weekend.

A Facebook post reports the festival team of Duane Urich, Jennifer Hottes, and Andrea McKown extend their appreciation to everyone who participated in the music and camping festival held Friday and Saturday at Black Silo Winery. The statement also expressed appreciation to all staff and volunteers who worked countless hours to make the events possible.

The Mid-America Music Festival dates are already set for next year and are July 15 through 17, 2022. It will be the fifth year of the Mid-America Music Festival.

