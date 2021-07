Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol troop office headquartered in St. Joseph has announced results of a DWI saturation enforcement effort conducted in Mercer, Grundy, and Livingston counties.

Troopers made five arrests for driving while intoxicated, one drug arrest, and issued 18 traffic citations.

Troopers also issued 32 warnings and assisted four motorists.

