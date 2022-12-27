Over 1000 meals served at Christmas dinners in Chillicothe, Jamesport and Milan

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The organizer for Chillicothe’s Christmas dinner held Sunday described it as another successful event.

Sharon Brooks reported there were about 250 people who dined at the Calvary Baptist Church; nearly 100 take-out meals; and 230 meals were delivered to individuals, nursing homes, and businesses. (total 580) Last year, 555 meals were provided for dine-in, take-out, and delivery. She expressed her appreciation to the many individuals and businesses for contributing food; plus more than 150 individuals who volunteered by doing the cooking, cleaning, serving, social media, shopping for items, requesting contributions, and other behind-the-scenes work. Anonymous contributions also were received. Ms. Brooks said with lots of prayers and many hands, the event went well.

On behalf of the Faith View Ministries Church in Jamesport Sunday, 266 meals were served at the free Christmas dinner including 166 who either dined at the Spillman Events Center or picked up at meal. Another 100 were delivered to those in the Jamesport, Gallatin, and Trenton areas.

The total number of free Christmas meals served in Milan Saturday were 221. 93 of the meals were picked up at the Milan Elks Lodge. 128 meals were delivered in Milan and in other communities.

