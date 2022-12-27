Candidate files for Second Ward seat on Trenton City Council

Local News December 27, 2022 Jennifer Thies
A candidate has filed for Second Ward Council Member for the Trenton City Council election April 4th. Calvin Brown of 807 West Crowder Road filed for the position the morning of December 27th.

Candidates who previously filed for the Trenton City Council are Lou Fisher for First Ward Council Member; Mike Opitz, Timothy Meinecke, and Harry Kately for Third Ward Council Member; and Incumbent John Dolan for Fourth Ward Council Member. Candidates who previously filed for mayor are Doctor Nick McHargue, Jackie Soptic, and Tyler Willey.

December 27th is the last day to file for the April 4th election. One candidate from each of Trenton’s four wards and one candidate for mayor are to be elected.

