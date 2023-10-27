Open bidding begins for farming Swan Lake wildlife refuge through 2028

The Swan Lake National Wildlife Refuge is initiating an open bidding process to determine who will farm two units on the refuge from the spring of 2023 to the fall of 2028. Unit 1, spanning 167 acres, will be cultivated with a rotation of soybeans and wheat. Unit 2, covering 506 acres, will be farmed with a soybean cover crop rotation.

The refuge mandates that both soybeans and corn be non-GMO, with the stipulation that the corn has not been treated with neonicotinoids.

Interested parties may reach out to Refuge Manager Steve Whitson for inquiries or to obtain a bid package. He is available at (660) 973-6349 or via email at [email protected]. For those who prefer email correspondence, please request a bid packet from Steve, ensuring to include “farm bids” in the subject line.

The selection committee will choose the winning bidder, with decisions based on various criteria: bid price, experience in cost-share farming, adequacy of equipment and resources, and familiarity with farming using cover crops. The bid application period commences on October 19, with the deadline for bid submissions being 4 p.m. on November 9, 2023.

Farming serves as a significant habitat management tool at Swan Lake National Wildlife Refuge. It has proven to be an efficient and cost-effective method to manage vegetative succession, combat certain invasive species, and foster food production that aids migratory birds and other wildlife.