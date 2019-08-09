One month remains to register for disaster assistance in Missouri

Missouri residents and business owners affected by the April 29–July 5 severe storms, tornadoes and flooding have until September 9 to apply for federal disaster assistance.

Disaster assistance is available from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration, the federal government’s primary source of funding for the long-term rebuilding of disaster-damaged private property.

There are four ways to register:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov

By phone at the disaster assistance helpline: 800-621-FEMA (3362), voice/vp/711 or 800-462-7585 (TTY) . Lines are open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

At one of FEMA’s disaster recovery center locations . The centers are equipped with video remote interpreting and assistive listening devices. You can ask for an in-person American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter if needed.

With the help of FEMA disaster survivor assistance teams working in your community. Be sure to ask for their FEMA identification.

Individuals and households that sustained damage or loss in any of the following 26 counties are eligible to register: Andrew, Atchison, Boone, Buchanan, Callaway, Carroll, Chariton, Cole, Greene, Holt, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lewis, Lincoln, Livingston, McDonald, Miller, Newton, Osage, Pike, Platte, Pulaski, St. Charles and Saline.

SBA helps homeowners and renters, businesses of all sizes and private nonprofit organizations fund repairs or rebuilding efforts and cover the cost of replacing lost or disaster-damaged personal property.

Individuals have until September 9 to return SBA low-interest disaster loan applications for physical property damage. The filing deadline for businesses to submit loan applications for economic injury is April 9, 2020.

Apply for an SBA low-interest disaster loan:

Online using SBA’s secure website for disaster loan applications

800-659-2955 or 800-877-8339 By calling SBA’s customer service center ator email SBA Disaster Customer Service . If you are deaf or hard-of-hearing, call text relay at