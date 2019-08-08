Crash at Merrill and 15th Street in Trenton sends one to hospital

The Trenton Police Department reports one Trenton man was transported to the hospital and another was cited after a sport utility vehicle struck a minivan Monday afternoon.

Twenty-five year old Jacob Ishmael was treated at Wright Memorial Hospital for pain in his left hip and leg area and released. No injuries were reported for 49-year-old Mitchell Parton.

Parton drove the SUV north on Merrill Street and told police he stopped at the stop sign at the intersection with West 15th Street before proceeding to cross 15th. He did not see the eastbound minivan driven by Ishmael. The SUV hit the minivan in the middle of the intersection, and the minivan was pushed sideways, causing the driver’s side rear fender to strike a utility pole at the northwest corner of the intersection.

Both vehicles received moderate damage and Parton was cited for failure to yield at a stop intersection. A municipal court date is August 20th.