Two from Trenton arrested on child endangerment and drug-related allegations

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest of two Trenton residents on Thursday on child endangerment and drug-related charges.

Sixty-one-year-old Mac Rakes has been charged with the felonies of endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk—first degree—first offense—no sexual contact and delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid.

Fifty-five-year-old Judith Ann Hawkins has been charged with the felonies of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid and endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk—first degree—no sexual contact.

Rakes bond is $10,000 corporate surety or 10%, and Hawkin’s bond is $5,000 corporate surety or 10%. Both are scheduled for the Associate Division of the circuit court on Tuesday, August 13, 2019.

Court documents accuse Rakes and Hawkins of acting in a manner that created a substantial risk to the life, body, and health of children less than 17 years old by being in possession of a controlled substance that was easily accessible to where the children’s snacks and drinks were kept.

Rakes is accused of delivering more than 35 grams of marijuana, and Hawkins is accused of possessing more than 35 grams of THC wax.