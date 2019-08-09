Motorists will need to find alternate routes due to road work in Adair County

The Missouri Department of Transportation plans to work on several roads in Adair County this month as weather permits.

Highway 6 will be reduced to one lane while work is completed on the bridge by Hobby Lobby in Kirksville Monday through next Thursday (August 15th). The work will be completed from 7 o’clock in the morning to 4 o’clock in the afternoon. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place.

Adair County Route AA will be closed from the west end of the road to U. S. Highway 63 for sealing operations August 21st. Work will be completed from 8 to 4 o’clock.

Adair County Route KK will be closed from Desoto Lane to Route F for a culvert replacement August 22nd. Work will be completed from 8 to 3 o’clock.

Motorists will need to use an alternate route during the closures and are asked to use caution, obey work zone signs and personnel, and put down their cell phones to help eliminate distractions.