One man sentenced to life in prison, another receives 15 years in Linn County Circuit Court for sex crimes

One man was sentenced to life in prison, and another was sentenced to 15 years with the Missouri Department of Corrections in Linn County Circuit Court on August 2nd.

The Linn County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office reports Kenneth Dean Harper was sentenced to life in prison on eight counts of first-degree statutory sodomy, life in prison on nine counts of first-degree statutory rape, and 15 years in prison on two counts of first-degree child molestation. The three sentences are to be served consecutively. Harper was found guilty on June 14th on the 19 counts.

Christopher Nault was sentenced to 15 years in the Department of Corrections for first-degree rape. Missouri classifies the charge as a dangerous felony, which means Nault will serve twelve and a half years before being eligible for parole. He was found guilty on June 3rd.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the cases of Harper and Nault.