U. S. Marshals now offering $5000 reward for Kirksville man wanted for murder

U. S. Marshals are offering an award for a Kirksville man wanted for murder. A post on the Adair County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page is offering a reward for 38-year-old Jesse Rongey of up to $5,000. He has been wanted since July 22nd.

Multiple law enforcement agencies have been searching the Youngstown Trail area since July 29th after a possible sighting of Rongey. The Thousand Hills State Park’s Facebook page indicates the park has been closed until further notice.

Rongey is described as being white, being five foot seven inches tall, and weighing 145 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Rongey has tattoos on his back, left rib cage, left arm, and both legs. He is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Rongey has been charged with the felonies of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm, tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution, unlawful use of a weapon, and abandonment of a corpse. The charges stem from July 5th.

Rongey is a former Army soldier who was living in remote conditions on a 600-acre plot of land in Adair County. The charges reportedly stem from Rongey shooting and mutilating the property owner. Investigators believe he has a pistol, rifle, and shotgun. He has a criminal history.

Information on Rongey can be reported to the U. S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED2 (926-8332) or the Adair County Sheriff’s Office at 660-665-5621.