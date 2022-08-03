Life Options Green Hills hires Nurse Manager to oversee medical services

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Life Options Green Hills Pregnancy + Health Center is pleased to introduce Linda Marshall as their Nurse Manager. Mrs. Marshall oversees and facilitates all of the medical services Life Options provides. Marshall shares, “I am honored and excited to take on the role of Nurse Manager. I look forward to reaching out, educating, and supporting our community’s women, men, and families. Through this role, I can help Life Options Green Hills grow to reach women and families.”

Marshall’s passion for what Life Options offers the Green Hills community began in 2020 when her church, First Baptist Church of Trenton, hosted an annual Baby Bottle Fundraiser. She was looking for an opportunity to volunteer and “make a difference where I live.” The mission of Life Options spoke to her heart, so she contacted Life Options and began volunteering immediately as a Client Care Consultant.

In March of 2022, Linda Marshall, RN, BSN, officially came on staff. As the Nurse Manager, she oversees all new client intakes, medical-grade pregnancy tests, and limited first-trimester ultrasounds. Upon employment, Marshall enrolled in an ultrasound training course and is set to complete it in August. This additional skill set for Marshall will be much-needed support to the growth of the medical center. She is also spearheading our newest service, STI Testing, and Treatment, which will launch in October 2022.

Marshall was born in Texas but grew up in Blue Eye, MO, which sits along the Missouri-Arkansas border. She attended the College of the Ozarks and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Immediately following graduation, Marshall began her career as an Emergency Room Nurse in Arkansas. Shortly after that, she started travel nursing in Missouri, which developed her skillset in different health care settings. After a year of travel nursing, she moved to Trenton, MO, and began working for Saint Luke’s Hedrick and Wright Memorial Hospital as a float pool nurse in ICU and the Emergency Department. Marshall brings much knowledge and medical support to the free and confidential medical services Life Options provides.

Lind Marshall is married to Josh Marshall. They welcomed their first child in December 2021. They currently reside in Trenton, MO, and hope to continue being an active part of the community.

To learn more about Life Options Green Hills Pregnancy + Health Center, call 660-358-1378 or visit the Life Options Green Hills website.