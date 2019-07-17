One injured in Tuesday construction zone crash

One person was injured Tuesday night in a two-vehicle accident at a hill crest five miles to the east of Purdin.

The highway patrol reports 37-year-old Ronald Wheeler of Independence went to Pershing Memorial Hospital for treatment of moderate injuries. Wheeler was a passenger in a car driven by 22-year-old Preston Kleoppel of Independence. Also involved was a sports utility vehicle driven by 38-year-old Kirk Harding of Lee’s Summit. Neither driver was hurt.

Kleoppel was southbound on Route M and met the SUV which was listed as a pilot vehicle moving through a construction zone. The northbound pilot vehicle was in the southbound lane when the car and SUV collided at a hillcrest.

Extensive damage was reported to both vehicles and the report indicated only Harding was using a safety device.

Assistance was provided by the Linn County Sheriff’s Department and Linn County Ambulance.