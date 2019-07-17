Grundy County Health Department to offer Hepatitis C testing

The Grundy County Health Department in Trenton will offer rapid Hepatitis C Virus Antibody testing next month.

The Hepatitis C testing will be done in the office August 22nd by appointment and costs $20. The tests require a finger stick to collect a blood sample, and results are known in 20 to 40 minutes. A positive Hepatitis C Antibody test means a person has been infected with the virus. Additional testing is necessary if the antibody is present.

The health department reports individuals who should get tested to include those born from 1945-1965 or to a mother with Hepatitis C or those who received donated blood or organs before 1992.

Others encouraged to get tested include anyone who ever injected drugs, has certain medical conditions such as liver disease or HIV, has abnormal liver tests, has been exposed to blood from a person with Hepatitis C, or is on hemodialysis.

Hepatitis C is an infection of the liver resulting from the Hepatitis C Virus. Most infected develop a chronic or lifelong infection, which can cause serious health problems over time, including liver disease, failure, or cancer. There is no vaccine for the virus, but treatments are available.

Individuals interested in receiving a rapid Hepatitis C Virus Antibody test August 22nd should schedule an appointment by calling the Grundy County Health Department at 660-359-4196.