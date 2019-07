The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports a Trenton woman surrendered at the sheriff’s office on Wednesday on a capias warrant.

Thirty-six-year-old Cassie Leeper’s warrant was for failure to appear on a felony charge of operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license—third and subsequent offense. She posted a bond of $5,000, with 10% cash approved.

Leeper is scheduled for Division One of Circuit Court August 15th.