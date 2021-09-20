Officials at Calamity Jane Days in Princeton announce parade results

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Officials at the Calamity Jane Days celebration in Princeton held a parade over the weekend, and have announced the winners in various categories.

Best Antique Tractor 1st Shawn Vaughn Princeton 1959 John Deere 630

Best Antique Tractor 2nd Parker Behler Princeton 1956 John Deere 70 Tractor

Oldest Tractor 1st Travis Tatum Trenton 1938 John Deere A

Oldest Tractor 2nd Nicole Tatum Trenton 1940 John Deere A

Most Original Tractor 1st Steve Abel Mercer 1948 M Farmall

Most Original Tractor 2nd Gary Snow Princeton 1958 641 Workmaster

Best Antique Car 1st Mike King Harrisonville 1965 Plymouth Satellite Convertible

Best Antique Car 2nd David Gentry Independence 1965 Pontiac GTO

Best Classic Car 1st Seth George Princeton 1969 Ford Mustang

Best Classic Car 2nd Gene Anderson Princeton 2001 BMW 23

Best Modified 1st David Buckler Spickard 1977 Ford F250 Pickup

Best Modified 2nd NONE

Best Truck 1st Bailey Prichard Princeton 1949 KB-S International

Best Truck 2nd Bob & Betty Prichard Princeton 1950 Dodge 1/2 Ton

Best Motorcycle 1st Jim & Melody Lund Princeton 2003 Harley Davidson

Best Motorcycle 2nd Jim & Melody Lund Princeton 1995 Harley Davidson

Best Organizational Float 1st Mercer County Veterans of Foreign Wars

Best Organizational Float 2nd PHS Class of 1990 – 1 year late but still Rockin’ it

Most Unusual 1st Shoot-out Gang

Most Unusual 2nd Bronson Evenson Princeton 2003 Peterbilt 379

Best Business Float 1st Great Western Bank Princeton

Best Business Float 2nd Tanner Whisler Princeton 2004 Peterbilt 379

Most Creative 1st “PHS Class of 1991 – Never too old to Rock’n Roll

Most Creative 2nd “Pearl’s II, Eden for Elders” Princeton

Best Horse Drawn Vehicle 1st Mandy & Josie Estes Princeton

Best Horse Drawn Vehicle 2nd Katie Buckler Princeton

