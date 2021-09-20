Officials at Calamity Jane Days in Princeton announce parade results

Officials at the Calamity Jane Days celebration in Princeton held a parade over the weekend, and have announced the winners in various categories.  

  • Best Antique Tractor 1st Shawn Vaughn Princeton 1959 John Deere 630
  • Best Antique Tractor 2nd Parker Behler Princeton 1956 John Deere 70 Tractor
  • Oldest Tractor 1st Travis Tatum Trenton 1938 John Deere A
  • Oldest Tractor 2nd Nicole Tatum Trenton 1940 John Deere A
  • Most Original Tractor 1st Steve Abel Mercer 1948 M Farmall
  • Most Original Tractor 2nd Gary Snow Princeton 1958 641 Workmaster
  • Best Antique Car 1st Mike King Harrisonville 1965 Plymouth Satellite Convertible
  • Best Antique Car 2nd David Gentry Independence 1965 Pontiac GTO
  • Best Classic Car 1st Seth George Princeton 1969 Ford Mustang
  • Best Classic Car 2nd Gene Anderson Princeton 2001 BMW 23
  • Best Modified 1st David Buckler Spickard 1977 Ford F250 Pickup
  • Best Modified 2nd NONE
  • Best Truck 1st Bailey Prichard Princeton 1949 KB-S International
  • Best Truck 2nd Bob & Betty Prichard Princeton 1950 Dodge 1/2 Ton
  • Best Motorcycle 1st Jim & Melody Lund Princeton 2003 Harley Davidson
  • Best Motorcycle 2nd Jim & Melody Lund Princeton 1995 Harley Davidson
  • Best Organizational Float 1st Mercer County Veterans of Foreign Wars
  • Best Organizational Float 2nd PHS Class of 1990 – 1 year late but still Rockin’ it
  • Most Unusual 1st Shoot-out Gang
  • Most Unusual 2nd Bronson Evenson Princeton 2003 Peterbilt 379
  • Best Business Float 1st Great Western Bank Princeton
  • Best Business Float 2nd Tanner Whisler Princeton 2004 Peterbilt 379
  • Most Creative 1st “PHS Class of 1991 – Never too old to Rock’n Roll
  • Most Creative 2nd “Pearl’s II, Eden for Elders” Princeton
  • Best Horse Drawn Vehicle 1st Mandy & Josie Estes Princeton
  • Best Horse Drawn Vehicle 2nd Katie Buckler Princeton
