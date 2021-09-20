Officials at Calamity Jane Days in Princeton announce parade results

Officials at the Calamity Jane Days celebration in Princeton held a parade over the weekend, and have announced the winners in various categories.
- Best Antique Tractor 1st Shawn Vaughn Princeton 1959 John Deere 630
- Best Antique Tractor 2nd Parker Behler Princeton 1956 John Deere 70 Tractor
- Oldest Tractor 1st Travis Tatum Trenton 1938 John Deere A
- Oldest Tractor 2nd Nicole Tatum Trenton 1940 John Deere A
- Most Original Tractor 1st Steve Abel Mercer 1948 M Farmall
- Most Original Tractor 2nd Gary Snow Princeton 1958 641 Workmaster
- Best Antique Car 1st Mike King Harrisonville 1965 Plymouth Satellite Convertible
- Best Antique Car 2nd David Gentry Independence 1965 Pontiac GTO
- Best Classic Car 1st Seth George Princeton 1969 Ford Mustang
- Best Classic Car 2nd Gene Anderson Princeton 2001 BMW 23
- Best Modified 1st David Buckler Spickard 1977 Ford F250 Pickup
- Best Modified 2nd NONE
- Best Truck 1st Bailey Prichard Princeton 1949 KB-S International
- Best Truck 2nd Bob & Betty Prichard Princeton 1950 Dodge 1/2 Ton
- Best Motorcycle 1st Jim & Melody Lund Princeton 2003 Harley Davidson
- Best Motorcycle 2nd Jim & Melody Lund Princeton 1995 Harley Davidson
- Best Organizational Float 1st Mercer County Veterans of Foreign Wars
- Best Organizational Float 2nd PHS Class of 1990 – 1 year late but still Rockin’ it
- Most Unusual 1st Shoot-out Gang
- Most Unusual 2nd Bronson Evenson Princeton 2003 Peterbilt 379
- Best Business Float 1st Great Western Bank Princeton
- Best Business Float 2nd Tanner Whisler Princeton 2004 Peterbilt 379
- Most Creative 1st “PHS Class of 1991 – Never too old to Rock’n Roll
- Most Creative 2nd “Pearl’s II, Eden for Elders” Princeton
- Best Horse Drawn Vehicle 1st Mandy & Josie Estes Princeton
- Best Horse Drawn Vehicle 2nd Katie Buckler Princeton