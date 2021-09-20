Newtown-Harris communities to host Coy Miller Memorial Trap Shoot

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Newtown and Harris communities will host the Coy Miller Memorial Trap Shoot this Saturday, September 25, at the ballpark in Newtown. A trap shoot and corn hole tournament will begin at 3:00 p.m. There is no fee for the 25 clay target shoot. Teams of 2, may register for the corn hole tournament with a $20.00 entry fee.

At 6:00 p.m. a community carry-in dinner will begin with meat, drinks, dessert, and tableware provided. Community members are asked to bring a side dish. Donations will be accepted at the meal to help with expenses, and to make this an annual event. A dessert auction will be held following the meal.

All proceeds from the corn hole tournament and dessert auction will go to fund ongoing needs for Coy’s brother, Colemen Shelton. Bring your lawn chairs. For more information visit the Coy Miller Memorial Trap Shoot Facebook page.

