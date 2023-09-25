Offender serving 30-year term for enticement of a child walks out of St. Louis hospital, recaptured later the same day

Offender Tommy Boyd, DOC No.526454, was recaptured and returned to the custody of the Missouri Department of Corrections after briefly escaping from St. Louis Mercy Hospital South. Boyd had been at the hospital for emergency medical treatment.

On Thursday, Sept. 21, at approximately 4:04 a.m., Boyd made his escape from the hospital, however, his freedom was short-lived as he was apprehended later that day, shortly before 8 p.m. on Watson Road in St. Louis.

The swift resolution of this incident was credited to the combined efforts of the St. Louis County Police Department, the Missouri Highway Patrol, and the U.S. Marshals Service. These agencies, with the support of the Missouri Department of Corrections Fugitive Apprehension Team, Corrections Emergency Response Teams (CERT), and Dog Teams, showcased their professionalism and diligence, ensuring the safety of Missourians.

The Department of Corrections acknowledged a lapse in following their strict protocol for the transportation and supervision of offenders receiving hospital care. The investigation revealed that the protocol was not adhered to in Boyd’s case at Mercy Hospital South. Consequently, appropriate personnel actions have been initiated.

Boyd, a 45-year-old white male with balding blonde hair, blue eyes, and a beard, had been serving a 30-year sentence. He was convicted in 2007 for felony enticement of a child in Greene County. At the time of his escape, he was wearing white boxer shorts, a black jacket, and orange shower shoes.

