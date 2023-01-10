Obituary & Services: Ruby C. (Ratliff) Reich

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Ruby Reich, 76, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died at 9:04 P.M., Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Sunnyview Nursing Home, Trenton, Missouri.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Resthaven Mortuary, Trenton, Missouri. Burial will be in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Trenton, Missouri.

Family visitation will be held Wednesday from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the mortuary.

Memorials to either JDRF Diabetes or Tenth Street Baptist Church may be left with the mortuary.

Ruby was born July 19, 1946, in Trenton, Missouri the daughter of Jay Edward and Mary Lee Kennedy Ratliff. Before retiring she was employed by ConAgra Foods of Trenton, Missouri

She was a member of the Tenth Street Baptist Church, in Trenton, Missouri.

Her survivors include one daughter Donna Dougan and Husband Mitch, Trenton, Missouri; one son Monty Reich and wife Cindy, Springfield, Missouri; her mother Mary Ratliff, Trenton, Missouri; three granddaughters Rachel Graef and husband Dylan, Ash Grove, Missouri, Alyssa Lewis and husband Sean, St. Joseph, Missouri, Meagan Reich, Republic, Missouri; one great-granddaughter Layla Rose Lewis, St. Joseph, Missouri; two sisters Judy Railsback and husband Bob, Trenton, Missouri, Joyce Fletchall and husband Rex, Agency, Missouri; two brothers Ralph Ratliff and wife Kathryn, Chillicothe, Missouri and Rubert Ratliff and wife Kay, Gilman City, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her father, one brother Stephen Ratliff, one niece Lisa Kay Ratliff, and one nephew Scott Railsback.

Related