Man from Laclede injured in Highway 65 crash north of Chillicothe

Local News January 10, 2023 KTTN News
Crash and accident graphic
A resident of Laclede was injured in a two-vehicle accident late Monday afternoon one-quarter of a mile north of Chillicothe.

Thirty-nine-year-old Kenneth Rogers received minor injuries and was taken by EMS to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe. A second pickup was driven by 28-year-old Danielle Morris of Chillicothe who wasn’t hurt.

Rogers’ southbound pickup had halted for a stop light on Highway 65 when it was struck from behind by the Morris vehicle.

Both drivers were using seat belts and minor damage was noted to both trucks.

