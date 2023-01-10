Southeast Missouri man arrested for promotion of child pornography

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

On Thursday, January 5, 2023, investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol executed a search warrant at the residence of Jacob Ryan Sutton, 22, on Westmount Drive in Farmington, Missouri.

As a result of their search, investigators seized child pornography and electronic devices. Sutton was arrested for the promotion of child pornography and transported to the St. Francois County Jail. The St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office formally charged Sutton with one count of promotion of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. Sutton is being held at the St. Francois County Jail, with a bond of $50,000.

The Division of Drug and Crime Control encourages internet users to promptly report to the Patrol or local law enforcement anyone who attempts to engage in unwanted, inappropriate, or sexualized communications with children. The Digital Forensics Investigative Unit is partially funded by the Missouri Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

