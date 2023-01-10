Obituary & Services: Nancy Gail Allen

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Nancy Gail Allen, 78, Bethany, MO passed away Monday, January 9, 2023, at her home.

She was born May 8, 1944, the daughter of Dean and Wilma Jean (Carter) Murray in Bethany, Missouri.

On March 16, 1963, Nancy married Elvis Allen in Martinsville, Missouri. He survives of the home.

Nancy was a 1962 graduate of Martinsville High School. After high school, she attended beauty school in St. Joseph, Missouri. She worked as a cosmetologist for more than 35 years before retiring. She was a member of the United Methodist Church of New Hampton.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, David Murray, and brother-in-law, Norman Snead.

Survivors in addition to her husband, Elvis, of almost 60 years, our son, Roger (Renee) Allen, Bethany, MO; daughter, Rachelle (Jeremy) Larsen, Independence, Iowa; grandchildren, Brad (Gwynne) Allen, Jeremy Allen, Ashley (Mark) Hamilton, Mikayla Sanders, Brittany Larsen, Hailey (Garrett) Larsen and Paden Moreland; 17 great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce (Benny) Humphrey; brother, Ronald (Irene) Murray; several niece and nephews and her beloved dog, Phoebe.

A private Family Graveside Service will be held at Miriam Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Memorials may be made to the Harrison County Hospice in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

