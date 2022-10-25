Obituary & Services: Robert “Bob” William Moore

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Robert “Bob” William Moore – age 83 of Lathrop, MO passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at his home in Lathrop.

Robert was born on September 13, 1939, the son of Paul William and Edith Maree (Evans) Moore in Lathrop, MO. He was a 1957 graduate of Lathrop High School. He married Lynda Ruth Davis on July 1st, 1966, in Abilene, TX and they later divorced. He was a member of the Lathrop First Christian Church and the Lathrop American Legion Post#467. Bob served in the United States Airforce for 20 years, retiring as Master Sergeant. He served all over the world, including Japan and Vietnam, but his roots were always in Lathrop. Bob loved fishing, NASCAR, and the Kansas City Chiefs. He enjoyed working in his garage and tinkering. Bob was a great dad, loved his children, and was a wealth of knowledge when it came to family history. He was a handyman and could do anything from electrical work to carpentry. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends, who always knew him to wear a ball cap.

He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his children, LeeAnn Medford of Lexington, NC, and Billy Moore of Lexington, NC; grandchildren, Courtney, Malynda, Trevor, Jordan, and Jonathan; five great-grandchildren; partner Cindy Keller of Lathrop, MO, and other extended families.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Converse Cemetery in care of the funeral home. Graveside services with military honors will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Converse Cemetery, south of Lathrop. There is no scheduled visitation. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop (816) 740-4658.