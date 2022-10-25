Minnesota man faces additional charges after assaulting detainee at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Minnesota man accused of assaulting someone after being given credit in Harrison County for time served in jail faces more charges after allegedly assaulting a detainee at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

Twenty-two-year-old Baley James Turner of Crosby, Minnesota has been charged in Daviess County with three counts of third-degree assault. Bond was denied.

A probable cause statement says Turner got upset with the cleanliness of the toilet after the detainee used it on September 12th. He allegedly caused physical injury to the detainee by striking him in the face while he was lying in his bed. Turner is accused of getting on top of the detainee and continuing to strike him multiple times after the detainee reportedly got out of bed. The detainee was said to have dark discolored skin around his left eye and some blood near his left eyebrow.

Turner previously pleaded guilty in Harrison County on August 25th to felony third-degree assault. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail and given credit for time served.

A probable cause affidavit accused Turner of arguing with someone about a TV remote at the Harrison County Jail on July 12th. He allegedly struck that man in the face and head.

Turner was also charged in Harrison County with the felonies of first-degree assault or attempt and armed criminal action. That case was bound over to Division One of Circuit Court last week. A probable cause affidavit accused Turner of cutting someone on the right forearm with a foldable handsaw on August 25th.